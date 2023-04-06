Federal judges affirmed the conviction of white nationalist Christopher Cantwell in a federal extortion case in a ruling Wednesday. The judges held that Cantwell did not sufficiently demonstrate that prosecutors and the judge in the case misled jurors.
In an appeal filed in late 2021, Cantwell had told the court prosecutors unlawfully relied on hearsay evidence from his then-girlfriend, he claimed Judge Paul J. Barbadoro confused jurors when he told them Cantwell’s defense of being provoked into malice did not negate his potential guilt.
He also said the district court abused its discretion when it denied him a request for a downward departure — where a judge issues a sentence less severe than the minimum sentence recommended.
Senior Circuit Judge Kermit Lipez of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston wrote that Cantwell “has not met his burden on any of these claims of error” in the decision Wednesday.
Cantwell was a New Hampshire-based podcast host of a show where he frequently used racist, antisemitic and misogynistic language. He lived in Keene for a number of years as a libertarian “Free Stater,” but took up racist ideology the Free State movement denounced.
He gained attention nationwide for his role in the violent white-nationalist demonstration held in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017, known as the Unite the Right rally. Cantwell became publicly referred to online as the “Crying Nazi” after he published a tearful video where he discussed criminal charges he faced from the Unite the Right rally.
A federal jury convicted Cantwell in 2020 on extortion charges when jurors found he had threatened and attempted to extort information in 2019 from a member of the “Bowl Patrol,” an online group of pseudonymous white nationalists in which Cantwell was involved.
Cantwell had become angry about purported harassment he felt he was receiving from the group in June 2019. He sent electronic messages to member Benjamin Lambert of Winfield, Mo., who went by the online name “Cheddar Mane.”
Cantwell threatened to post photos of Lambert’s family, tell his followers where Lambert lived and call protective services on him unless he shared the identity of the Bowl Patrol’s leader, “Vic Mackey.” Prosecutors also said Cantwell made a rape threat against Lambert’s wife. The messages were shown in court during the trial.
“So if you don’t want me to come and [expletive] your wife in front of your kids, then you should make yourself scarce,” Cantwell wrote in the series of messages. “Give me Vic, it’s your only way out.”
