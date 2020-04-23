A Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers against Gov. Chris Sununu over how the state should spend its COVID-19 relief money.
In a 15-page decision two days after a virtual hearing held Monday morning, Judge David Anderson ruled that lawmakers did not have standing as taxpayers to force Sununu to get legislative approval to spend New Hampshire’s $1.25 billion in federal stimulus money.
The lawsuit filed by four top Democratic lawmakers sought to require Sununu, a Republican, to pass spending requests through the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, the panel of senators and representatives that usually approve major federal grants. The lawsuit would have given the Democrat-controlled committee an up-down vote over all major spending decisions pertaining to the relief money.
The decision now allows the money to be spent by the governor without that legislative approval.
Sununu argued that the stimulus package — the largest in the state’s history — can be spent by the executive branch without legislative approval due to the state of emergency he signed in March.
Having that flexibility is important, Sununu said, because it allows administration officials to act quickly to lock in deals with suppliers of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies. With states competing against each other for supplies, speed is important, his office argued in court.
In his ruling Wednesday, Anderson did not address the merits of the case. Instead, he focused on the plaintiffs’ decision to seek action as taxpayers, an approach only recently added to the New Hampshire constitution by voters.
The lawmakers — Senate President Donna Soucy, House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, Senate Finance Chairman Lou D’Allesandro and House Finance Chairwoman Mary Jane Wallner — had argued that as taxpayers they had the right to stop what amounted to a breach of separation of powers by the governor.
But Anderson ruled that the taxpayer standing, added to the Constitution in 2018, does not apply to lawsuits relating to institutional clashes like this one. Even if it did apply, that standing would not allow plaintiffs to get what they sought: declarative relief to compel the governor to send spending requests to the Fiscal Committee.
“Even in an ordinary case, the court must be cautious in granting a request from any individual or group of individuals to stop the governor from acting, as it presents a scenario rife with complications that directly impacts the orderly operation of the government,” Anderson wrote. “To go even further and allow an individual state taxpayer to stop or even the delay the governor from distributing purely federal funds intended for the benefit of the public in the midst of a global pandemic would be contrary to the public interest.”
“Knowing that time is of the essence it is discouraging that instead of arguing this case on the merits, Governor Sununu continues to put up technical roadblocks on this issue and continues to allow a cloud of constitutional uncertainty to persist over how more than a billion dollars in federal aid is properly provided to our communities,” the plaintiffs said in a joint statement.
Wednesday’s decision clears the way for the governor to begin spending $1.25 billion, the first $650 million of which arrived last week at the state treasury.
Sununu has created an office to dictate how that fund might be spent — the Governor’s Office for Recovery and Relief — which includes a bipartisan advisory committee to make spending suggestions. But Democrats, who control the Legislature, have said that is insufficient because it still gives Sununu the final say over where the money goes.
It was not immediately clear whether the plaintiffs would appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.