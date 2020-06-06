Democratic state lawmakers will get another hearing in a lawsuit over Gov. Chris Sununu’s authority to distribute federal coronavirus aid.
The complaint argues that the Legislature should get a say in Sununu’s spending during the state of emergency.
Superior Court Judge David Anderson previously denied the lawmakers’ request for an emergency injunction to stop that spending.
That didn’t change in Anderson’s latest order. But he now says the Legislature’s fiscal committee has legal standing to keep pursuing the case.
It means the Democrats will get another day in court sometime soon before a final ruling is issued.
In a statement, Sununu thanked Anderson for his new order: “In this unprecedented public health emergency, we will continue our work to get relief to New Hampshire families fast,” Sununu said.
Meanwhile, the lawmakers behind the suit issued a release reiterating their concerns about transparency in Sununu’s coronavirus aid allocations.
“We look forward to our continued work with the court as we fulfill our constitutional duty to guarantee Granite Staters have consistent access to a transparent process of how their hard-earned money is spent,” they said.