A Cheshire County Superior Court judge recently dismissed a civil lawsuit a longtime Keene restaurant filed alleging building owners breached the business’ lease, causing a deal with a prospective buyer to fail.
Judge Jacki Smith dismissed the case in a Jan. 31 order, finding that the lease agreement was no longer valid.
Defendants Robert Patton-Spruill and Patti Moreno form Eighty-Eight Lambert Avenue Nominee Trust, which owns the property at 25 Main St. that formerly housed Timoleon’s Restaurant.
The downtown restaurant run by Timoleon “Lindy” Chakalos, a Keene resident who died in November, and wife and business partner Kiriaky “Kiki” Chakalos shuttered Oct. 26 following nearly 40 years in business.
The Chakaloses, under the name Timoleon’s Restaurant Inc., sued Patton-Spruill and Moreno as representatives of the trust on Sept. 26. They alleged they’d lost a Peterborough man’s written offer, made March 31, 2022, to buy the eatery for $60,000 after Patton-Spruill “told [the buyer] he would not give him a new lease,” the court order states, noting the prospective buyer pulled out of the offer April 4.
The trust bought the building from Timoleon’s Restaurant on Aug. 28, 2019, court documents state, with both parties signing a lease agreement on the same day. The contract stated Timoleon’s would lease the 25 Main St. space from the trust for six months and then operate on a month-by-month basis until 12 months from the purchase date, with the initial term expiring Aug. 29, 2020, according to the documents.
A clause in the contract says that if the restaurant occupied the space beyond that date, the Chakaloses would be subject to “use and occupancy” charges — 150 percent of their base rent, according to the court order.
The lease also included a provision noting that the Chakaloses intended to sell their business. The trust agreed that if that happened during the 12-month term, it “shall provide the Buyer with a new lease of the Premises in a form substantially similar to this lease,” according to the court order.
That provision also said that any new lease should have rent not exceeding fair market value but not less than $2,000 per month, and lease terms should be no less than five years, as well as be made available in two five-year terms, according to court documents.
In their filing, the Chakaloses said the trust breached their lease by refusing their prospective buyer “a new lease for the [Premises] in a form substantially similar to [the Lease Agreement].”
Court documents state Patton-Spruill and Moreno argued for dismissal on three grounds. The first was that they claimed the Chakaloses could not sue because “Timoleon’s Restaurant Inc.” does not exist as a business entity in the state. An online search of the N.H. Secretary of State’s business database shows the restaurant was referred to as “Timoleon’s Inc.” throughout all its annual reports since it was first registered in 1989, including the latest filing completed Feb. 16, 2022.
Secondly, they argued the initial 12-month lease agreement ended more than two years before the suit was filed. And third, the trust partners asserted that even if the contract was still valid at the time of filing, the provision wouldn’t have applied since the Chakaloses never sold their restaurant let alone sold it during the 12-month term.
In a counterclaim, Patton-Spruill and Moreno alleged Timoleon’s owed the trust $65,000 in unpaid rent and heating costs, excluding late fees and interest plus attorneys’ fees for the suit. The trust’s attorney argued in the counterclaim that Timoleon’s was not eligible for “hold over status,” or maintaining the same terms of its lease as in the initial 12-month agreement.
The rent increase after August 2020 generated a total $91,000 in charges since the expiration date, according to the attorney, who alleged the Chakaloses owed about $33,000 of the total charges in addition to more than $32,000 in unpaid heating costs.
Judge Smith stated in the order that the basis for the court’s decision to dismiss the suit is grounded in the trust’s second argument that the lease agreement did not exist in 2022.
“As a threshold matter, the Court agrees with the Defendants’ interpretation ... [that] the Lease Agreement contains no further provisions extending the term of the lease to any time after ‘twelve months from the Commencement Date’ [of Aug. 29, 2019],” Smith wrote in the order.
Patton-Spruill said in a phone interview Wednesday his trust is now waiting for Timoleon’s to answer the counterclaim, which was made in mid-November, with representatives of the restaurant requesting an extension on their response. Timoleon’s requested the extension Jan. 19 for an additional 45 days to answer the counterclaim, according to a court docket.
The trust’s property on Main Street remains for sale and has an asking price of $625,000, an online listing shows.
“When Timoleon’s sued me, they attempted to attach the building [to the lawsuit] and I believe that scared off a few buyers,” Patton-Spruill said Wednesday.
Lindy and Kiki’s son Leonidas “Lou” Chakalos of Haverhill, Mass., declined to comment on the dismissal on behalf of himself and his parents when reached by phone Wednesday. Lou had initially corresponded with the potential buyer, according to the lawsuit.
