NASHUA — A superior court judge has upheld another judge’s July 13 order denying Nashua resident Andrew Cooper’s motion for an injunction that would have lifted Nashua’s mandatory mask ordinance.
The ruling, handed down this past Wednesday by Judge John C. Kissinger Jr., is the latest development in the case stemming from the lawsuit Cooper filed in May against Gov. Chris Sununu and the city of Nashua.
In the suit, Cooper asserts that Sununu “exceeded his statutory authority” as governor by issuing two executive orders extending New Hampshire’s state of emergency.
Cooper claims Sununu’s orders were unnecessary, mainly because “an emergency no longer exists in New Hampshire.”
Cooper also claims Nashua city officials did not have the authority to draft, and enact, city ordinance 0-20-018, which requires people to wear a face mask, or face covering, inside, or just outside, establishments such as restaurants, stores, offices and other businesses.
The July ruling, handed down by Hillsborough County Superior Court South Judge Jacalyn Colburn, was in response to a June 18 hearing in which Cooper sought a preliminary injunction that would have lifted, at least temporarily, the city’s mask ordinance.
As for Wednesday’s ruling, Kissinger didn’t elaborate on his decision, simply writing “denied” and signing his name on the motion to reconsider that Cooper filed on July 24, in response to Colburn’s July 13 ruling.