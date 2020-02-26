The Keene white supremacist arrested last month on federal threatening and extortion charges will remain in jail while a judge decides whether he poses a flight risk or a danger to himself or the community.
Christopher C. Cantwell, 39, pleaded not guilty in January to federal charges alleging he threatened to rape the wife of an unidentified man if the person did not provide him with information about someone else, The Associated Press reported.
In a hearing before Judge Andrea Johnstone Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Concord, prosecutors argued Cantwell “should remain in jail because of his history of ‘contempt for bail conditions,’ his use of secure communication tools, and his violent history and his drug use,” according to the AP report.
His defense lawyer countered that Cantwell no longer uses drugs and suggested the court impose conditions on his release.
Tuesday’s hearing was a continuation of one that began last week.
Cantwell has been held without bail since his arrest Jan. 23 in Keene. He has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he sent someone a threatening online message last year, trying to extort information about a third party. His trial was scheduled for March, but has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.
An online personality who has spread hateful rhetoric through his podcast and other platforms, Cantwell is known nationally for his role in the 2017 riots in Charlottesville, Va. He pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery stemming from his use of pepper spray that weekend.