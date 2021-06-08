Two St. Louis-based attorneys will be allowed to assist the N.H. Attorney General’s Office in the latest court battle over the state’s school-funding formula. But if the state runs out of money for their services, they may have to work for free, a Cheshire County judge has ruled.
In April, the attorney general’s office requested to retain the two lawyers who specialize in education-funding litigation for the case, in which a total of 19 school districts across New Hampshire are suing the state, arguing the formula is unconstitutional. Michael Tierney, the Manchester-based attorney representing the districts — including ConVal (the lead plaintiff), Fall Mountain, Monadnock and Winchester — argued that the process for securing the money to hire these lawyers could delay the proceedings.
But Senior Assistant Attorney General Anthony J. Galdieri wrote in a motion filed in April that the state’s budget for outside litigation would be able to cover the fees for the two outside attorneys, J. Nicci Warr and John R. Munich of the corporate law firm Stinson LLP.
In court documents filed in May, Tierney wrote that the attorney general’s office has a total budget of $350,000 this year to hire outside counsel in all of the cases it handles. If the office exceeds this budget, he added, it must seek approval for additional funds from the Executive Council and the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee.
For the current year, the state had already exceeded its total budget for hiring outside legal counsel by more than $2.4 million, Tierney wrote.
The $2.4 million in state funding approved for additional litigation expenses is driven by particular cases — including the investigation into alleged sexual abuse at the state-run former Youth Development Center in Manchester and antitrust investigations into transactions involving health-care systems — and not the school-funding lawsuit, according to documents Tierney filed in the case.
The school-funding lawsuit, which the ConVal district originally filed in March 2019, is back in Cheshire County Superior Court after a Supreme Court decision in March found that the original ruling in the case did not employ the proper legal analysis when it declared the state fails to meet its constitutional duty to fund an adequate education.
Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David W. Ruoff, who is presiding over the case, granted the state’s request to hire the two outside attorneys Friday. In his order, though, Ruoff noted that once a trial date is set, court rules dictate that any withdrawal of attorneys needs to be approved by the court.
“If the state encounters funding difficulties after the trial date is set, out-of-state counsel runs the risk of having any withdrawal disallowed if such withdrawal prejudices the plaintiffs or otherwise hinders the administration of justice,” Ruoff wrote.
The trial date for the case has not been set yet, but Ruoff said during an April 21 status conference that it could begin in the summer of 2022.
The ConVal lawsuit is the latest in a line of school-funding cases dating back to the 1990s, when the state Supreme Court issued its Claremont I and II decisions. Those opinions held that the state must fund an “adequate education.”
For the current school year, the state provided districts with a baseline of $3,708 per student in “adequacy aid,” plus additional amounts tied to students’ socioeconomic status, how many are in special education programs and other factors.
Statewide, districts spent an average of $16,823 per student in the 2019-20 school year, not including tuition to out-of-district schools, transportation, equipment and construction, according to data from the N.H. Department of Education.