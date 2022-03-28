The first thing I saw when I stepped off the regional train into Warsaw Centralna early this month was a toddler clutching a teddy bear. He was no older than five, and he gazed, wide-eyed, at the normally sparsely populated station that was packed with frantic people.
Volunteers donning neon vests rushed around the crowd carrying cardboard boxes of homemade sandwiches wrapped in foil and pastries picked up at nearby cafés.
Women pushing baby strollers tried to guide children to the volunteer booths for medicine and food. Others bent over small suitcases, eyes closed in a vain attempt to rest in the middle of the hectic station. One man with a deep gash in his cheek waited patiently at the medic station while workers searched for gauze.
That scene, which I saw following a trip out of the city in early March, was the first wave of refugees from Ukraine. They arrived at Warsaw’s main train station just days after Russia launched a full-scale attack on their country, bombing and shelling major cities and sending thousands of women and children — often with pets in tow — fleeing for the country's western borders. They have had to leave behind fathers, husbands and brothers over 18-years-old who have been ordered to stay in Ukraine and fight.
In the month that’s followed, I've visited the train station multiple times to drop off supplies, and I've watched as the volunteers have gotten more organized, setting up large white tents and a mess hall of sorts in the parking lot. In that month, local and international media have reported on the influx of Ukrainians who have been arriving at the train stations multiple times a day. World leaders — including U.S. President Joe Biden — have flown to Warsaw in a show of support for the refugees.
What hasn’t changed in the past month has been the number of refugees, which has only grown in the ensuing weeks, with trains rolling into Warsaw’s three main stations every few hours, each time bringing hundreds more people.
By last week, Poland alone had welcomed more than two million refugees, according to the BBC.
For many, this country, which I moved to with my husband, Tom, only six months ago to take jobs at a local university, is just their first stop as they head farther west, to stay with friends, family, or to just take their chances with kind strangers.
Among Warsaw residents, the response to the flood of refugees has been overwhelming.
The day after the war broke out, people began hanging the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag from apartment windows, balconies and businesses.
Even the city center’s Palace of Culture building — ironically, a controversial "gift" to the city from the former Soviet Union in the 1950s — is lit in blue and yellow lights.
But as the crisis intensified, many went beyond symbolic solidarity to offering more practical forms of support.
Dozens of groups popped up on Facebook within days of the first Russian attack, and they have stayed active ever since, with the goal of connecting local residents with refugees in need of immediate shelter.
“I am looking for a family, a mother of 3 children aged 6-15, who has no one here … to give them a roof over their heads,” one woman wrote on Thursday. Just a few days later, a woman offered them a room in the countryside.
“I will provide a roof over your head, food and all the help,” she wrote on Sunday.
Others around Warsaw have prepared sandwiches and bought bags of baby food, vitamins, toothbrushes and hand wipes to pass out at stations and bus stops every day. Some post multiple times an hour on the Facebook groups with offers of toiletries, food and drinks.
Others offer more long-term needs.
“Repair and construction company will hire builders immediately. Work in Warsaw and its surroundings,” one post read Monday.
“If anyone needs a suitcase, cosmetics, clothes, I have them,” another read the same day.
Though the volunteer efforts haven’t slowed in the last month, they’ve done little to permeate the feelings of shock and despair that everyone in Warsaw has seemed to feel since the war began a month ago.
The despair doesn’t just have to do with the refugee crisis, but with larger fears of the future, including the ever-present fear of nuclear war.
Even as spring and 60-degree temperatures come to Poland, I can still see the effects; people don’t seem to smile in the streets. Potassium iodide, the drug that famously mitigates the threat of thyroid cancer, which can be caused by nuclear fallout, sold out throughout Poland weeks ago.
My friends here in the city wonder if they should visit family in Ireland or Spain, or anywhere that’s farther west.
On a visit to my extended family’s home outside of Warsaw just two weeks ago, I posed a question that I hoped would illicit an optimistic response: “Would they ever bomb Warsaw?”
“I don’t know," my husband’s aunt replied. “I hope not.”
Like everyone else, I also don’t know what to expect from the day to day, but I have been trying to focus on the little beams of humanity: the sandwiches, the offers of housing, the crayons and toys volunteers are bringing for the kids, the citywide messages of support and love and solidarity.
Even the unspoken messages of support make me feel hope. Outside my apartment window my neighbors have affixed a blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag next to a red-and-white Polish flag.
Every time the wind whips around their gray Soviet-era building, the red-and-white fabric wraps around the yellow and blue; it’s hard to tell where they separate.