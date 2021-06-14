Jonathan Amerault will be remembered by those who knew him as many things: a good friend, a talented engineer and an avid hiker. But one of his greatest legacies, according to his family, is his dedication to service.
On Sunday, nearly nine months after his death, about two dozen people, including members of Amerault’s family, friends and colleagues, gathered at the Souhegan Valley Boys and Girls Club in Milford to dedicate a granite bench in his memory. The club played a major role in Amerault’s life: He was enrolled there as a boy, and when he was old enough, he decided to become a volunteer.
“This dedication is somewhat of a full circle moment,” Justine Amerault wrote in a story about her son’s life, which was read by former Boys and Girls Club Development Director Cory Sullivan, who had known Amerault since he was in elementary school. “Jonathan was inspired by the Boys and Girls Club to be great. In turn he tried to inspire others to be great.”
The bench, which was a donation from Teleflex OEM, the Jaffrey-based biomedical device manufacturing company where Amerault worked as an engineer, is inscribed with a tribute to Amerault along its side and the Boys and Girls Club mission statement on top. The club also unveiled a mural with the words “Be Great,” which Amerault had worked on with kids at the club, Sullivan said.
A native of Rangeley, Maine, Amerault and his family moved to Milford when he was 5. He had purchased a house in Keene not long before his death at the age of 25.
Amerault had been reported missing Sept. 21 when he failed to show up for work at Teleflex. His body was discovered the next day in an unincorporated area of Coos County. Jaffrey residents Armando and Britany Barron have been charged in connection with Amerault’s death. Armando Barron is accused of murdering Amerault, while Britany Barron, who worked with Amerault and was romantically involved with him, is accused of falsifying evidence.
In high school, while serving as captain of both the track and cross country teams, Amerault was known to run for miles after the school day ended and would run right to the club when he was finished so he could volunteer, his mother wrote in her story.
She said her son so enjoyed his time at the Boys and Girls Club that as soon as he was old enough for a paid position, he became a camp counselor. Amerault gave so much of his time to the club as a volunteer that he received a service award he didn’t even know he was in the running for.
“For contributing over 700 hours of service, he was named 2010 Youth Volunteer of the Year, unaware that this award even existed,” Justine Amerault wrote. “Jonathan also received two President’s White House Youth Service Awards in recognition of his devotion to the club. One from President Bush and another from President Obama.”
These awards impressed a recruiter from the Rochester Institute of Technology, where Amerault was accepted with a scholarship. He graduated Cum Laude in 2018 with a degree in biomedical engineering and quickly took a job at Teleflex, where he worked as a manufacturing engineer.
Jake Wagner, engineering manager at Teleflex, said Amerault had been working with the company to install a new production line at its plant and that he had played a major role in the project, which is now nearing completion. Wagner said the company couldn’t have asked for a better employee than Amerault.
“Jon’s just an incredible person, an incredible friend and an incredible engineer,” he said after the ceremony.
According to the words written by his mother and spoken by Sullivan, Amerault’s compassion and dedication to service didn’t stop at the Boys and Girls Club. He wanted to continue to give back through his profession by working to address social issues connected to his field.
After he died, Justine Amerault wrote, the family received “scores” of messages from people who had stories to share about ways that her son had helped them. Many of them were from the Boys and Girls Club.
Boys and Girls Club Operations Director Caitlin Ross said that Amerault had the work ethic of an adult even when he was young, and when he was a kid, the organization was looking forward to the day he was old enough to work there. Sullivan said Amerault exemplified what it means to have dedication.
“There wasn’t a day he missed being here with the kids,” Sullivan said. “The club has thousands of kids that we service every year, and there’s always those one or two special kids, and Jon was definitely one of those special kids.”