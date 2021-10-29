Name: Jodi k Newell
Age: 41
How long have you lived in Keene? 5½ years
Family: 2 sons, Corado (13) and Benny (12)
Education: I’m just finishing up my BA at Keene State College in Communications and Philosophy with a Political Science minor.
Occupation: Homeless Advocate
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Rights and Democracy NH, Monadnock chapter (current member serving on the Overdose Crisis and Healthcare leadership teams), Wolf-PAC (former NH Community Director, National Coordinator, National Council member and President of the PAC), Cheshire TV, Monadnock Food co-Op, Keene City Democratic Committee
Public/government service: NH Covid Equity Task Force, Treasurer Cheshire TV BOD, Notary Public, Adopted and maintained public space in memory of my children’s father
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
Overall, in order to bring rent and housing costs down, we need more available housing. It’s a matter of finding the right incentives to encourage the kind of housing we need, whether new construction or renovation/rehabilitation that allows for greater accommodation.
While much of the housing market is beyond our control, there are a variety of ways we can work with and facilitate the involvement of the community to help stabilize the market. One great example I’ve seen is how Keene Housing is currently offering an incentive of up to $1000 to landlords who sign a lease with a voucher holder at a reasonable rate. In this way, landlords are incentivized to keep their rate low, which helps to keep the overall average low as well. I would love to see the council take this kind of approach, creating incentives for projects that provide truly affordable housing in a way that helps to stabilize the market.
Furthermore, I think it would be beneficial to expand our way of thinking about affordable housing. I would love to look into options like accessory dwellings and housing cooperatives, which bring down the cost for renters and homeowners alike.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state, and what would you do to combat this?
Keene’s property taxes are based on city, county and school budgets. Clearly, we need to be mindful at all times that our tax dollars are being responsibly and frugally allocated, and we also need to continue to pursue the recovery of unpaid funds from the state, like the meals and rooms tax Councilor Filiault highlighted recently. As he reported, the balance of these unpaid funds alone represents $8.8 million dollars over the last decade, a significant and consequential amount that Keene taxpayers have borne the burden of. I would be happy to support him in the effort to recover these funds.
I would add that another benefit to creating more affordable housing options is that it increases the tax base, which is the prime tactic in my mind for lowering the overall burden on our residents. While traditional affordable housing creation, like developer subsidies for a minor portion of affordable units, can be beneficial, these kinds of arrangements tend to drain resources with little return. Something like an accessory dwelling, while admittedly on a smaller scale, adds value to an existing property and provides housing, a net gain for the homeowner, the renter and the city.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
Flooding is an increasingly serious issue for many in our community, especially those in low-lying East and South Keene. In addition to the cost of property damage, this presents a safety concern for our handicapped and elderly neighbors. Addressing this is a top priority and those areas should be prioritized for infrastructure upgrades moving forward. I also think we should continue to aggressively pursue any available funding in order to ease the burden on Keene residents, like FEMA’s local infrastructure grants.
In the meantime, however, there are things we can do to mitigate stormwater runoff and reduce flooding, such as installing rain gardens in key public spaces and creating incentives for businesses and homes across the city to install rain barrels. Projects like this are also a great opportunity to support local businesses and even teach our young people. I would love for my boys to do something like this for a school project, learning not only about the soil and plants, but also climate, pollution and the interconnectedness of our ecosystem. I would also love for them to come home and teach me how to do the same, which would in turn, contribute to the broader effort.