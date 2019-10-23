Longtime Keene Democratic activist JoAnn Fenton will receive the Ann McLane Kuster Community Leader Award in Concord Saturday during the N.H. Democratic Party’s Eleanor Roosevelt Award Celebration.
Fenton’s award is for “accomplishments in grassroots leadership and activism,” according to a news release from the party.
“JoAnn has spent more than 45 years working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot,” Raymond Buckley, the state party chairman, said in a statement. “Her activism has sent Democrats to the Statehouse who have fought for affordable health care for Granite Staters, LGBTQ and women’s rights, and protections for our environment.”
The ceremony will be held at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, and is open to members of the public who purchase tickets. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at nhdp.org.