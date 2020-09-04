JoAnn Fenton, a prominent and active Keene Democrat, is endorsing Cinde Warmington in the race for N.H. Executive Council District 2.
“Cinde will hold the line on the Council, demanding answers on issues like the state employee contract impasse, on school reopening, on the diversion of public funds to private schools, and more,” Fenton wrote in a letter to the editor.
Warmington, of Concord, is one of six Democrats running for the N.H. Executive Council District 2 seat, which covers Keene and several other area communities.
The others are Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Emmett Soldati of Somersworth, Jay Surdukowski of Concord and Craig Thompson of Harrisville.
The state primary is Tuesday, ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
District 2 is represented by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor.