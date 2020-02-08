Jill Biden plans to campaign in the Monadnock Region Sunday, on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.
She’s due to kick off a canvassing effort in Peterborough at 12:15 p.m. (doors open at noon), at 145 Grove St. People can RSVP at https://bit.ly/2tIdWYu.
She’s also scheduled to launch a similar effort in Keene at 36 Hastings Ave. This event starts at 3:15 p.m. (doors open at 3) and people can RSVP at https://bit.ly/388ICkH.
The area appearances come midway into three days of campaigning by Jill Biden, with other events slated in Nashua, Kingston, Exeter and Manchester.