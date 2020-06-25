Jill Biden and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) will hold a virtual event Friday to discuss the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Jill Biden is the wife of former vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
According to a news release from the Biden campaign, Jill Biden and Hassan will be joined by New Hampshire residents talking about the “ways the ACA has helped improve their lives.”
The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. Members of the public can RSVP at www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/282870.