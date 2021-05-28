Jewish members of the N.H. House of Representatives, including several in the Cheshire County delegation, are speaking out against white supremacy after a state representative was targeted in a racist attack last week.
Responding to that incident — when the National Socialist Club, a white nationalist group, wrote on social media that Rep. Manny Espitia, D-Nashua, has “no right to be here” — 10 Jewish lawmakers endorsed a statement Thursday supporting Espitia and condemning white supremacy.
Four Keene Democrats — Dru Fox, Joe Schapiro, Amanda Toll and Lawrence Welkowitz — and Paul Berch, a Westmoreland Democrat, were among those who endorsed the statement, which the N.H. Young Democrats caucus had released last week.
“As Jewish legislators in New Hampshire, we are appalled by the rise of antisemitism and racism in our state,” the group wrote Thursday. “... As Jews, we know far too well the consequences of letting hate go unchecked. We stand in solidarity with our colleague Rep. Espitia and are committed to standing up against hate in all forms.”
Espitia was attacked after he publicly denounced messages left on a community a mural in Nashua, including “Keep New England White,” “Defend New England” and “Death to Israel,” according to reporting by the N.H. Bulletin. The National Socialist Club, which Espitia said has been active before in that city, targeted him in a social media post May 21.
“Anyone with a name like ‘Manny Espitia,’ State Rep or not, has no moral right to throw shade at any true (white) Nationalist New Hampshirite,” the group wrote.
Speaker of the House Sherman Packard, R-Rockingham, spoke out against the incident, as did Democratic leaders in the State House.
In their statement endorsed by the Jewish lawmakers, the N.H. Young Democrats caucus praised Espitia for serving “our state and his community admirably” and called on elected officials to take further action against white supremacy.
“For far too long language like this has been pervasive, even by members of our legislature,” they said. “When New Hampshire leaders are not condemned for hateful rhetoric it emboldens these actors to both continue and escalate these types of hateful acts.”