During a normal year, Daniella Yitzchak would travel to her hometown in Maryland to mark the Jewish High Holidays at her childhood synagogue with family.
But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harrisville resident is observing the holidays virtually instead, like many other members of the local Jewish community.
This shift in tradition is certainly different, but Yitzchak said it has also provided her with a new opportunity to mark these holy days.
“The most meaningful thing to me is that on Zoom, I was able to go to the synagogue I grew up in with my mom and sister, and then they were also able to switch over to the synagogue here in Keene,” said Yitzchak, 46.
Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, is one of the two High Holidays. This year, it started this last Friday and ended last Sunday.
The holiday lands on the start of the Jewish month of Tishrei, or Tishri, which falls in September or October, according to the Gregorian calendar. This is the first month of the civil year for Jews or the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year.
Rosh Hashanah is usually celebrated by sharing meals and prayers with friends and family. Prayer services and Torah readings are held on both mornings and the lighting of candles, along with blessings, occurs in the evenings.
Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, begins the following week, starting this Sunday and ending Monday.
In the Hebrew calendar, the ninth day of Tishri is known as Erev Yom Kippur (Yom Kippur eve). Yom Kippur itself begins around sunset on that day and continues into the next day until nightfall, and therefore lasts about 25 hours.
Observant Jews will fast throughout Yom Kippur, and many attend synagogue for most of the day.
Yitzchak, who is the office manager at Keene’s Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue on Hastings Avenue, said the synagogue was holding virtual services for both holy days.
The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community Congregation Shir Heharim is also hosting virtual prayer, according to its website.
Yitzchak said with the Keene synagogue’s services — for the High Holidays and normal weekly services — being online only since March due to the pandemic, she has felt a sense of disconnect from her synagogue and its members.
But during these holy days, she felt it was more important than ever to find a way to reconnect.
“Without having the groundedness of being in the sanctuary, hearing them say prayers, there is a feeling or loss or almost homesickness,” Yitzchak said. “So to be able to see each other’s faces, it makes you feel a little bit more grounded and a little bit more connected.”
This feeling rang true for Keene residents Roye and Elaine Ginsberg.
Elaine, music director for the Keene synagogue, said the Rosh Hashanah service had a “very different” feel over Zoom. But, she said it was well done, and the attendance was actually up slightly compared to other years.
“Most of the [computer] windows were of entire families, or at least two people,” said Ginsberg, 58. “We had about 30 to 75 people in their [computer] windows, and I would say we would usually get over 100 people.”
When it came to delivering the virtual service, Rabbi Daniel Aronson said there are a number of differences.
He said the biggest obstacle is the lack of feedback he gets during a service. And since Aronson started his position at the Keene synagogue in July amid the pandemic, there are only a handful of congregation members he has actually met.
“I don’t have the congregation right there in front of me, and as a rabbi, I like to connect and relate to the congregation,” said Aronson, 56. “That’s a little bit more difficult when they’re on Zoom.”
He added he’s collaborated much more with his lay leaders to ensure the congregation’s needs are being met. For example, rather than having a morning service that is usually several hours long, the synagogue broke up the services this year for Rosh Hashanah and will also do so for Yom Kippur to give people a break from their screen.
Member Melanie McDonald, 42, said despite the changes, the virtual Rosh Hashanah service provided a sense of normalcy.
“This holiday has always been more about ritual and community than a meal with family,” the Jaffrey resident said in an email. “This year, between [COVID-19] and other life challenges, I felt more drawn to the warm community at [Congregation Ahavas Achim] ... It felt “normal” to show up online.”
Ultimately, McDonald said coming together, whether virtually or in person, is what the High Holidays are about.
“While I missed the hugs and nods ... the faces — all so happy to see each other — brought more comfort and reassurance than I could have anticipated,” she said. “The virtual services may have been uncomfortable or ‘too different’ for some, but I believe for many the opportunity to attend remotely opened an important door.”
For more information on Keene’s Congregation Ahavas Achim or its High Holiday services, visit keenesynagogue.org. For Brattleboro Area Jewish Community Congregation Shir Herahim, visit bajcvermont.org.