Keene police are investigating the reported theft of three rings and a gold chain from a house on Carroll Street Monday.
The burglary was reported to Keene police shortly after 8 p.m. It appears to have been committed by someone who is familiar with the house, Tenney said, because no other items were out of place or damaged.
Tenney said the victim did not provide Keene Police with an estimated value of the missing jewelry.
Police do not currently have any suspects but say they will monitor transaction records at local pawn shops to see if the jewelry appears.