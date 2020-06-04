Keene's JCPenney is one of 154 stores in 38 states on a list of planned closures that the Texas-based retail company announced Thursday.
The closures are part of the retailer's bankruptcy plan, CNN Business reported, while describing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales as "the final blow to a 118-year-old company struggling to overcome a mountain of debt."
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month.
In a news release Thursday, J.C. Penney Co., Inc., said store closing sales would start at affected locations after a June 11 hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Corpus Christi, Texas. The company expects the closing sales to take 10 to 16 days.
"The Company expects additional phases of store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks," the release says.
The JCPenney in Keene's West Street Shopping Center is one of four in New Hampshire currently slated for closure, according to a list on the JCPenney company blog. Others are in North Conway, Rochester and West Lebanon. In Vermont, store closures are planned in Bennington and Berlin.
Like many other JCPenney locations, Keene's houses a small Sephora store, selling makeup, skincare products and fragrances.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” Jill Soltau, CEO of JCPenney, said in the release. "... All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect.”