A local music festival will return to Keene this weekend.
Jamfest, organized by Keene State rising junior Gavin Key, is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. in Robin Hood Park. The event is in its second year, having debuted last July in the same venue.
The lineup features eight local bands, including Tumbledown Shack, a Grateful Dead/Jerry Garcia cover band; Keene-based punk band Golden Marilyn; and alternative rock band Strangers in the Basement — who are kicking off the festival.
Also included in the lineup are Kendall Row and The Gavin Key Band, in which Key serves as a guitarist and vocalist. They are slated to perform at 6:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m., respectively.
Key described the event as “free, fun and family-friendly,” with the lineup spanning across genres, but mainly focused within rock.
The full schedule and more information about this year’s performers can be found on the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
The event, which is open to the public, started as a comeback concert for Kendall Row, as COVID-19 cases began to decline in the summer of 2021. As Key said he invited more bands to join the concert, the event turned into a full-day music festival.
Last year’s inaugural festival attracted a crowd of approximately 200 people over the course of the day. This year, Key said that number is anticipated to double to about 400 to 500 attendees, total, throughout the nine-hour festival.
For more information about this year’s festival, visit Jamfest 2022 on Facebook and jamfest22 on Instagram.
