A local man accused of participating in a burglary in Keene last year was among those sentenced in Cheshire County Superior Court last month.
Nicholas Rockwell, 28, of Winchester, pleaded guilty to accomplice or principal to burglary and accomplice or principal to robbery, both felonies. According to the charges, he and another man, Anthony Giargiari, entered a home on Roxbury Street in Keene in June. Giargiari threatened the resident, Roland L. Farnsworth III, with “what looked like a firearm” and the two of them took Farnsworth’s money, the charges state.
Rockwell was sentenced to one year in Cheshire County jail, 165 days of which he served awaiting the resolution of his case, and three years of probation. A prison sentence of two to four years is suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. He was ordered to pay $150 in restitution.
Giargiari’s case is still pending.
Other local criminal cases that were resolved include:
Michael L. Mulvey, 38, of Bethlehem, Conn., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening. Mulvey threatened a family member in Marlow last March by “stating he would knock her out, tie her up and/or kill her,” according to the charge.
Mulvey was sentenced to six months in the Cheshire County jail, all deferred for one year, at which point a judge could impose the sentence or terminate it. Mulvey was ordered to work toward addressing his substance misuse during the deferment period and provide proof of those efforts; failure to do so could result in the jail sentence being imposed.
A felony robbery charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Felicia A. Blodgett, 29, of Bellows Falls, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor attempted theft by unauthorized taking. According to the charge, in December 2018, she and Cody Frazier placed merchandise in a cart at the Walmart in Hinsdale and pushed it out of the store without paying. The charge was reduced from a felony.
Blodgett was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended for one year on condition of good behavior, and two years of probation. As a condition of her sentence, she is to participate in substance misuse treatment.
Restitution was not ordered because the property was recovered. Frazier previously pleaded guilty to felony attempted theft by unauthorized taking.
Philip H. Patoine Jr., 33, of Hinsdale pleaded guilty to two felony counts of receiving stolen property and one felony count of bail jumping. According to the charges, he sold a stolen PlayStation 4 Pro and three stolen video games to GameStop in April and May of 2018, and then knowingly failed to appear in court for a dispositional hearing on those two charges that August. The stolen property charges are felonies because Patoine has at least two prior theft convictions.
Patoine was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended for two years on condition of good behavior. The sentence, if imposed, would be consecutive to an unspecified sentence he is currently serving at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt. He was ordered to pay $61 in restitution to the GameStop store in Hinsdale.
A felony charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon against Kelly Q. Malony, 39, of Alstead, was dismissed after a judge found that the facts of the case could not support a conviction on that charge.