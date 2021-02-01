JAFFREY — A town resident was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Sunday evening, according to Jaffrey police.
Amanda Lewis, 35, was traveling north on Gilmore Pond Road when she failed to see a curve in the road near Sandy Lane, crossed the opposite lane and hit a tree, according to Denise Chatel, administrative assistant for Jaffrey police.
Upon officers' arrival around 6 p.m., Lewis was found pinned in the driver's seat and had to be extracted, Chatel said. She was taken via helicopter to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester.
Hospital spokesman Tony Berry said no information on Lewis' condition is available.
Her passenger, Caleb Koivula, 32, of Bennington, was outside of the vehicle when officers arrived and taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough to be evaluated. Chatel said he did not show signs of injury at the scene.
Details on Lewis' condition were not immediately available Monday morning.