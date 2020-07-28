JAFFREY — A 22-year-old woman faces charges including driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night near the Jaffrey-Rindge town line, police said.
Morgann Kirker of Jaffrey also is charged with transportation of drugs in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and was cited with an open container violation, Chief Todd Muilenberg said Tuesday. Police found an open alcoholic beverage and a substance "believed to be marijauna" in the car, he said.
Kirker was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla south on River Street shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday when she started to travel off the road, according to police. Her passenger, a 19-year-old Keene man, then tried to correct the vehicle and ultimately overcorrected, Muilenberg said. The car went into the northbound lane before crashing into an embankment off the side of the road and was later towed from the scene, police said.
Kirker was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger was not injured, according to police reports. Kirker was released on bail from the hospital, Muilenberg said. He said he is not sure whether Kirker's court date has been set.