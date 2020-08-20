JAFFREY — Three people were injured — one seriously — in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Peterborough Street and Old Sharon Road, according to a news release Thursday from the Jaffrey Police Department.
Lorraine Dellasanta, 70, of Jaffrey, was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Hospital with “significant injuries” following the crash, which took place around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the release. Her updated condition was not immediately available Thursday morning.
Dellasanta was driving a white 2001 Ford pickup truck northwest on Old Sharon Road and tried to cross Peterborough Street, also known as U.S. Route 202, onto Nutting Road when she collided with a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue traveling south on Peterborough Street, police say.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, according to the police report of the incident. Dellasanta and her passenger, Jonathan Cox, 29, of Jaffrey, were both partially ejected from the truck and entrapped. Cox was taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue, William Davies, 70, of North Yarmouth, Maine, was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries, police say.
Peterborough Street was closed for about an hour while first responders cleared the scene, leading to significant traffic delays, according to police.