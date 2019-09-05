RINDGE — A Jaffrey woman has been indicted on several felony charges after allegedly striking a man with a vehicle and threatening to stab two others.
Jessica Bruno, 31, was indicted Aug. 26 on felony charges of first-degree assault with a domestic violence component, second-degree assault with a domestic violence component, and two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. She has also been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime.
Rindge police Detective Rachel Malynowski and three other officers were called to a home on Cider Mill Lane just after 9:30 p.m. on June 29 for a report of an altercation in which someone had been run over by a vehicle, according to an affidavit filed by Officer John Ciarcia in Cheshire County Superior Court. The 911 caller also reported that someone had "pulled a knife," the affidavit says.
A man at the house told officers Bruno had punched him several times in the chest and shoulder before following him into the home and pouring bleach on him, Ciarcia wrote.
Police found a jug of bleach lying on the floor in one area of the home, according to the affidavit. The floor was wet, and the area smelled of bleach, Ciarcia wrote. There were also bleach spots on a stack of towels nearby, and a dish of cat food was wet with bleach, the affidavit states.
The affidavit says three children — ages 5, 3 and 2 — were at the house at the time of the incident. Bruno and the man involved are their parents, Malynowski said Thursday.
The man told police he and Bruno went outside, and she demanded the kids be returned to her, and that she then got into her car and drove across the lawn, striking him and pinning him to the ground, the affidavit states.
Police found tire tracks leading from the road across the grass and over a low stone wall, Ciarcia wrote. The man told officers the front tire had been on his chest.
"His neck and upper chest area were red and there was a large but shallow scrape across the left side of his chest. His back had some additional scrapes and small punctures as well as dirt, grass, and debris," the affidavit states.
A female witness at the house told police she saw Bruno punch the man and pour bleach on him, and said the three children were crying and screaming, according to the affidavit. After the woman told Bruno to leave the house, she said Bruno threatened to stab her with a kitchen steak knife, the affidavit says.
Another witness, a male, said he saw Bruno get into her car and drive into the man, then kick the man in the back as the witness was trying to help him up, the affidavit says. Bruno also threatened to stab that witness, he told officers.
Bruno was no longer at the house when police arrived, but "refused to provide a statement regarding the incident" when she was arrested, according to the affidavit. Police did not find a knife in a search of her vehicle.