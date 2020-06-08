JAFFREY — It was a “traditional town meeting” in name only.
By 9 a.m. Saturday, 100 or so cars had filed into the parking lot of the Hope Fellowship Church on Prescott Road. Town officials spoke from a raised stage under white awnings; voters listened through open windows or tuned to 87.9 FM, which broadcast the proceedings. Hands sticking out of car windows replaced voice votes; honks signaled approval in the place of applause.
Voters lined up behind microphones in the parking lot. One man’s comments were briefly interrupted as a helicopter flew loudly overhead. Firefighters walked around in the muggy air, distributing bottles of water.
Jaffrey’s town meeting was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, before concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic prompted multiple delays. Town officials settled on the open-air, drive-in format as a relatively safe way for large numbers of voters — about 170 turned out — to assemble without cramming together in an indoor space.
Fittingly enough, the major debate Saturday was whether Jaffrey should abandon the “traditional” town meeting format. In a traditional town meeting, voters gather — whether in a town hall, school gym or parking lot — to discuss and vote on articles in a single session.
The alternative is moving to the so-called SB2 or official ballot format, which splits deliberation from voting. Under SB2, voters can attend a pre-voting deliberative session to discuss and amend the warrant. The final votes are taken a month later, at the polls.
On Saturday, Jaffrey voters rejected the proposed switch to SB2, with 46 voting yes and 112 opposed. The measure would have required a three-fifths majority to pass.
Jaffrey resident Peter Chamberlain submitted the measure by petition. The selectboard opposed it.
About 20 residents spoke, coming down on both sides of the issue, often followed by supportive honks. Proponents of keeping the traditional format said it leads to more informed voters, because they are required to sit through sometimes-lengthy discussions of complex topics before making their choices.
They also described the annual meeting as an important tradition that helps build community.
“We don’t want our community life to disappear, and I think SB2 will, if passed, will be one more brick pulled out from the life of the vitality of our town,” Clay Hollister said.
Supporters of SB2 argued it would greatly expand access to voting on important town decisions, especially for younger working people, “snowbirds” who haven’t returned by March and others who have trouble attending a multi-hour meeting on a Saturday.
“I think that not everybody works Monday thru Friday, and we have to consider that,” Dominique Caissie said. “… It’s a privilege to be able to take a day off from work, and we should all be able to do our voice and give our vote.”
Caissie, who’s in her early 30s, noted that she didn’t see many others in her age cohort at the meeting.
A few minutes later, speaking to a reporter from the back of her van, Caissie said she is working two days a week landscaping. She had to give up one of those days — and the earnings that would come with it — to attend Saturday.
Nearby, Kelly Jean, a massage therapist, said she had to miss a past meeting during which action was taken on plans to build a roundabout downtown, near her home.
The other business at hand was the usual mix of budgets, bonds, capital-reserve appropriations and petitioned articles weighing in on larger political issues.
Voters passed a $6,591,884 operating budget, down $96,849, or 1.4 percent, from the figure approved last year. They also agreed to a new 18-month contract for police department employees that is expected to add another $30,616 in salaries and benefits in the first year.
Separately, voters signed off on budgets for the water and sewer departments totaling $3,291,557.
They also voted yes on a joint $12.6 million project with Peterborough to develop a new water source known as Cold Stone Springs. Jaffrey’s share comes to $5.5 million — a $3 million bond, $2 million in grants and donations and $500,000 from the town’s water balance. Town officials said Millipore Sigma, a major water user, is expected to contribute $1.25 million toward the cost of the bond.
Also approved was $1 million in debt-financed road repairs. Selectman Jack Belletete said the appropriation will help address the town’s $6 million road-work backlog.
Voters approved placing $412,000 in various capital-reserve funds and trust funds. Town officials moved to skip or reduce several such appropriations that had been on the warrant, which originally totaled $692,000, saying the financial uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor. They also passed over a planned $225,000 purchase of a dump truck.
Voters also appropriated $70,181 for contributions to local nonprofit agencies and $7,500 toward a 250th anniversary celebration in 2023, and adopted a tax-incentive program meant to encourage the rehabilitation of existing structures in the central part of town.
Three petitioned warrant articles passed. They expressed the town’s view that the redrawing of New Hampshire’s political districts after the 2020 census should be done by a nonpartisan commission; invoked the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day in pledging to work toward making Jaffrey “a 100% renewable, zero-waste community”; and urged state and federal lawmakers to pass carbon-pricing legislation to fight climate change.
Jaffrey’s experiment with drive-in democracy was a break from the norm of voters sitting on folding chairs in school gyms and wooden pews in antique meetinghouses.
Asked for historical parallels this past week, Alan Rumrill, director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, said he couldn’t think of any direct comparisons. The Spanish Flu epidemic hit in fall, not spring, he noted.
But he did bring up the blizzard of March 1888, which dropped three feet of snow on Keene in three days and caused much higher snowdrifts that trapped people inside, according to a 2010 interview Rumrill gave to WMUR.
Town meetings were canceled all over, including in Swanzey, where a selectman went to the town hall to post a notice.
“Which probably wasn’t necessary, because no one could get to the town meeting anyway,” Rumrill told WMUR. “And once he did that, he turned around to try to go home, and it took him 6½ hours to struggle through the snow the three miles to his house.”
Jaffrey’s not the only New Hampshire town experimenting with new town meeting formats. Chesterfield is conducting its town and school business this month with a combination of virtual meetings and drive-thru ballot-casting. The school district voting was Saturday. (See article on A1.)
Henniker tried to spread voters out across multiple classrooms in a school building and connect them via audio and video, but technical problems eventually forced them to convene in-person in the gym, according to a report in the Concord Monitor.
Sitting behind the wheel of his parked vehicle Saturday, Owen Houghton said he thought the unusual proceedings were going well in Jaffrey. “I’m loving every minute of it,” he said, praising the work town officials put in to pull off the arrangements.
Aspects of the day were familiar. “I’m used to sitting in the bleachers at Conant, and all of the script that Marc is following is the same,” he said of Moderator Marc Tieger. The main differences, he said, were being farther away from the microphones and not really looking at people, “just their cars.”
Nearby, Stephen Christian sat in a lawn chair in the bed of his pickup. “I’m not in favor of any town meeting, to be honest,” he said. “I would prefer SB2.” (He later seconded the SB2 article by standing up in his pickup and waving a white ballcap.)
He said the lengths the town went to this year only underscored the case for SB2, which would have allowed consideration of the entire warrant months ago. “Why didn’t we just pass everything in March?”