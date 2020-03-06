Operating budget: $6,591,884, down $96,849, or about 1.4 percent, from the $6,688,733 budget voters approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.The town has also proposed appropriating $1,043,428 for its water budget and $2,248,129 for its sewer budget, for a total of $3,291,557, to be raised entirely via user fees and non-property tax resources.
Hot topics: Article 3 proposes raising and allocating $5.5 million to develop a new water source known as Cold Stone Springs in collaboration with the town of Peterborough. The cost would be financed through not more than $3 million in bond issuances, $2 million in grants and donations, and $500,000 would be taken from the town’s water fund balance.
The $12.6 million project would include the acquisition of land, installation of water mains and construction of any related treatment facilities. Peterborough would be liable for the remaining $7.1 million. A two-thirds ballot vote is required for this article to pass.
Article 4 would authorize the town to raise and appropriate $1 million for road repairs, to be financed through bonding. A two-thirds ballot vote would also be required for this.
Also on the warrant: Jaffrey residents will vote on an article, which was submitted via petition, that would ask the state Legislature to redraw political district maps in a way that “ensures fair and effective representation” of voters. The Legislature is required to redraw district maps after the 2020 census.
Voters will also vote on an article, submitted by petition, that would call on New Hampshire’s state and federal elected officials to implement carbon pricing legislation in an effort to combat climate change.
Contested races: None
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Conant High School cafeteria, 3 Conant Way
Meeting: Saturday, March 14, at 9 a.m., Conant High School’s Pratt Auditorium