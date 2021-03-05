JAFFREY — Many area towns and school districts will hold their annual meetings this month. Jaffrey residents will elect local officials and vote on several proposed zoning amendments Tuesday, but officials have postponed town meeting until April 24, exercising an emergency option that allows communities to postpone the annual session due to concerns around COVID-19.
Here’s a look at Jaffrey's ballot:
Proposed zoning amendments:
*Creating a definition for workforce housing as units available at no more than 30 percent of the area median income for a four-person household. In 2019, the median income in Cheshire County was $77,300, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
*Authorizing the construction of two-family residences on single-family lots, if water and sewer services are available. The current land-use code requires doubling the lot size to build a two-family residence.
*Broadening minimum lot size requirements, already in place for apartment buildings, to multi-family homes in the general business district for properties that are owner-occupied, rental housing or cooperative/condominium ownership.
*Increasing density regulations in a pair of business and residential districts to allow for six units per acre, as well as an additional two units per acre for workforce housing. Those districts currently have undefined and lower density regulations, respectively, according to Planning and Economic Development Director Jo Anne Carr. If passed, new developments exceeding the existing density regulations would still need approval from the Jaffrey Planning Board.
Contested races: None
Elections: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 9 in Pratt Auditorium at Conant High School.
Town meeting: As it did last year, Jaffrey will hold a socially distanced "drive-in" town meeting April 24 in the parking lot of Hope Fellowship Church at 16 Prescott Road. Attendees will remain in their cars during discussion of the warrant articles and voting. Town Manager Jon Frederick said there will also be a tent with chairs for any residents who arrive without cars.