JAFFREY — Voters approved five amendments to the zoning code Tuesday, and elected six officers in uncontested races.
Of Jaffrey’s 3,416 registered voters, 440 cast ballots at Conant High School.
Among other provisions, the zoning amendments, which all passed by wide margins, create a definition for affordable “workforce housing,” allow two-family homes on single-family lots where water and sewer are available and allow up to six units per acre — and two more for workforce housing — in the general business A and residential B districts by conditional use permit.
Elected without contest were Kevin Chamberlain for a three-year term as selectman; Emily Carr for a one-year term as library trustee; Grace Flesher and Jamie Hutchinson for three-year terms as library trustees; Bruce Edwards for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds; and Eunice Jadlocki for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist.
Jaffrey’s annual business meeting has been postponed until April 24.