JAFFREY — About 100 voters turned out Saturday morning to Jaffrey’s annual town meeting, approving the full warrant in just over three hours.
Moderator Marc Tieger called the meeting to order at 9 a.m. in Pratt Auditorium at Conant High School. Voters passed all 21 articles without amendments, all but one by voice vote. Only two of the 21 articles received more than moderate discussion.
Among the articles voters passed was the $7,156,964 municipal operating budget, a $10 million appropriation for a water treatment facility, and an article approving adoption of the Jaffrey Community Power Electric Aggregation Plan.
The $7.2 million operating budget is an increase of $289,573, or 4.2 percent, over the $6,867,391 approved at last year’s town meeting.
The $10 million water treatment appropriation provides for the construction and installation of a water treatment building and associated equipment to remove manganese and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from the public drinking water well at 104 Turnpike Road.
According to Jaffrey’s annual report, the N.H. Department of Environmental Services recently lowered the maximum contaminant level of both manganese and PFAS. These rule changes placed one of the two drinking wells on Turnpike Road out of compliance in 2021. The well has been taken out of service.
The new funding allows the town to make necessary improvements to that well, one of the oldest and largest drinking water sources for Jaffrey, so that it can continue to be used.
The article also authorizes the selectboard to issue bonds and notes totaling no more than $4,011,563 to help pay these costs. Additional funding of $2,988,860 will come from grants and another $2,962,445 from principle forgiveness.
The remaining $37,132 will be paid from the town water fund balance. The article also allows the board to apply for federal, state or other aid that may come available.
Several voters stood to voice support for the measure and express appreciation to the board for its proactive stance.
The town believes possible causes could include historical foam fire-retardant run-off from routine cleanup operations at the nearby fire station or from other area industrial sites over the years.
The article passed 98-1 on the morning’s only secret ballot, easily surpassing the required 60 percent approval threshold.
The Jaffrey Community Power Electric Aggregation Plan also received some discussion from voters. Selectman Kevin Chamberlain explained the aggregation plan to the audience, outlining the expected cost savings to residents.
The plan, Chamberlain said, is similar to those adopted by several neighboring communities, including Keene and Swanzey. The plan would pool electricity demand in Jaffrey, allowing the town to negotiate lower rates with electricity suppliers like Eversource, the town’s primary provider. It would also create the potential for more local renewable energy supply choices, he said.
Chamberlain stressed the opt-out nature of the plan, saying residents by law must be able to opt out if they choose. He added that the plan could possibly be implemented as soon as July.
Voters also approved $1,500,000 for the design, engineering, permitting and construction of the replacement bridge for Letourneau Drive. Ninety percent of the cost of this project is to come from a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant. The remaining 10 percent will come from the Bridge Rehabilitation Capital Reserve Fund.
Residents also approved an article to deposit $1,232,500 into 10 existing capital reserve funds. Among the deposits was money for road-paving ($575,000), highway equipment ($200,000), municipal building maintenance ($150,000) and bridge rehabilitation ($120,000).
Other articles approved included appropriating $260,000 for a new dump truck to replace the existing 2006 Freightliner, $139,000 for a new highway snow blower, and $75,000 to purchase a new highway pickup truck to replace two existing 12- and 13-year-old trucks.
In an adjunct article (not in the proposed warrant) introduced midway through the meeting, Franklin W. Sterling, Jr., chairman of the selectboard, moved to rename the Stone Arch Bridge the Peter B. Davis Bridge. Sterling asked Davis, a former town selectman who was in attendance, to stand and be recognized. Sterling praised Davis for making construction of the Stone Arch Bridge possible back in 1995 by writing a warrant article to create Jaffrey's two tax increment finance districts. Voters in attendance warmly applauded Davis and enthusiastically passed the motion by voice vote.
Residents will go to the polls on March 28 to vote on four amendments to Jaffrey’s zoning land use code proposed by the town’s planning board.
Saturday's turnout represented 3 percent of the 3,505 registered voters in Jaffrey, according to Carolyn Garretson, supervisor of the checklist.
