JAFFREY — This month, Jaffrey residents will vote on a $7.2 million operating budget and the rest of the annual town-meeting warrant.
Here’s a look at Jaffrey’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $7,156,964, up $289,573, or 4.2 percent, from the $6,867,391 budget voters approved last year.
Big-ticket item:
Whether to raise $10 million to construct and install a water treatment building, and for related equipment and costs to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from a public drinking water well on Turnpike Road.
Tony Cavaliere, Jaffrey’s superintendent of utilities, said these chemicals tested above state standards for one of the two wells on Turnpike Road in 2021. That well is shut off, he noted, while the other well — which tested within normal range — is being used for public drinking water.
Not more than $4,011,563 would be issued through bonds, intended to be paid for through water user fees; $2,988,860 would come from grants; $2,962,445 would come from principle forgiveness; and the remaining $37,132 would come from the water fund balance. A three-fifths majority is required for this proposal to pass. The selectboard and budget committee recommend this article.
Other warrant articles include:
To see if the town will raise $1,232,500 to be disbursed into several capital reserve funds, including for highway equipment, road paving and the fire department.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.