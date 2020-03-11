JAFFREY — Voters passed eight amendments to the town’s land-use code Tuesday, and a number of town officers were elected unopposed.
The zoning amendments clarify a portion of the “purpose” section; remove all references to the village plan alternative; add definitions for formula restaurant, formula retail, frontage and rooming house; move a description of the Mountain Zone to a new location; clarify a provision about accessory dwelling units and update reference language about elderly housing; clarify the expiration of special exceptions and variances; add a section about appointing alternates to the zoning board of adjustment; and clarify what happens when a parcel is divided by a district boundary.
Elected without opposition were: Kevin Chamberlain for a one-year term on the selectboard (441 votes); Jack Belletete for a three-year term on the selectboard (152); Grace Flesher for a one-year term as library trustee (505); Deborah Weissman for a two-year term as library trustee (538); John Stone for a three-year term as library trustee (540); Nancy Belletete for a three-year term as trustee of the trust fund (539); Marc Tieger for a two-year term as moderator (562); Sandra Stewart for a three-year term as treasurer (543); and Kelly Rollins for a three-year term as clerk (576).