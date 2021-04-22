JAFFREY — Voters will gather Saturday for Jaffrey’s annual town meeting, which was pushed back a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents already voted on town officials and zoning amendments in March but will consider the remaining warrant articles at 9 a.m. in the Hope Fellowship Church parking lot on Prescott Road. As they did last year, voters will remain in their cars for the meeting.
Here’s a look at Jaffrey’s warrant:
Budget proposal: $6,494,493, down $97,391, or 1.5 percent, from the $6,591,884 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topic: Whether to raise $2,500,000 for the installation of a fiber-optic network serving residential and business locations, to be paid for through a bond. The bond would be paid off through user fees collected by Consolidated Communications, rather than taxes. A three-fifths majority is required for the article to pass.
Other warrant articles:
Whether to establish a road-paving capital reserve fund and raise $575,000 to be deposited into it.