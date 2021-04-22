Jaffrey Town Meeting

A Jaffrey resident attends last year’s town meeting in June 2020 in the bed of his pickup truck. Like last year, Jaffrey voters will consider this year’s warrant Saturday from their cars in the Hope Fellowship Church parking lot.

 Sentinel file photo by Michael Moore

JAFFREY — Voters will gather Saturday for Jaffrey’s annual town meeting, which was pushed back a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents already voted on town officials and zoning amendments in March but will consider the remaining warrant articles at 9 a.m. in the Hope Fellowship Church parking lot on Prescott Road. As they did last year, voters will remain in their cars for the meeting.

Here’s a look at Jaffrey’s warrant:

Budget proposal: $6,494,493, down $97,391, or 1.5 percent, from the $6,591,884 budget voters approved last year.

Hot topic: Whether to raise $2,500,000 for the installation of a fiber-optic network serving residential and business locations, to be paid for through a bond. The bond would be paid off through user fees collected by Consolidated Communications, rather than taxes. A three-fifths majority is required for the article to pass.

Other warrant articles:

Whether to establish a road-paving capital reserve fund and raise $575,000 to be deposited into it.

