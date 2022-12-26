Next year will mark the 250th anniversary of Jaffrey, established in 1773; and to celebrate the monumental occasion, a group of town officials, business owners and residents have banded together to plan an eight-month-long jubilee.
Stephen Pelkey, chairman of the 250th Organizing Committee, said in an email that the 2023 calendar will be filled with events stretching from January to August. Those events include a Jan. 14 ball at the Hidden Hills Estate in Rindge, discussions about Jaffrey’s history, a parade, fireworks and summer concerts, according to a schedule sent by Pelkey. Other activities are aimed at celebrating Jaffrey’s rural character through roadside cleanups and tree planting.
With Jaffrey also being the seat of the Monadnock State Park, Pelkey, owner of Atlas Fireworks, said organizers are also encouraging people to hike the more-than-3,000-foot Mount Monadnock between January and August.
“Some of the most important factors of our 250th [anniversary] is to celebrate our unique town history … and to tell the world that Jaffrey has so much to offer – from what we call the Home of Mount Monadnock,” he wrote. “What better occasion to announce that Jaffrey in the heart of the Monadnock Region, is a wonderful place to raise a family, start a business and enjoy our newly built Park Theatre.”
Pelkey said a lot of work went into planning the anniversary, going back as far as nearly four years ago. Those details that had to be ironed out early on consisted of naming the event, logos and branding, creating a website, social media outreach and planning the events.
“We are blessed to have had so many donate or sponsor to make our organizing committee’s vision for the 250th stand as tall as Mount Monadnock,” he wrote. “We have been fortunate to have raised nearly $150,000 to provide all of the programs and events we have planned.”
The organizing committee, consisting of 15 members, was officially established in 2020 by the select board to commemorate the town's anniversary on Aug. 17, 2023, according to the event’s website.
The festivities are scheduled to kick off Jan. 12, with a history discussion at Jaffrey Historical Society about the town’s past anniversaries, and will conclude the weekend of Aug. 18 with a parade downtown and a celebration that evening with musical performances and fireworks. The location for the concerts will be revealed in February, Pelkey said.
