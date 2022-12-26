Next year will mark the 250th anniversary of Jaffrey, established in 1773; and to celebrate the monumental occasion, a group of town officials, business owners and residents have banded together to plan an eight-month-long jubilee.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.