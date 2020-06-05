JAFFREY — Voters on Saturday will finally have their say on this year’s operating budget and other warrant articles, during a town meeting that promises to be anything but traditional.
After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaffrey is planning a socially distanced, outdoor town meeting, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The event will be held in the parking lot of the Hope Fellowship Church at 16 Prescott Road, with attendees sitting in their cars during the discussion and voting. The gates open at 8:15 a.m. for check-in.
Town Manager Jon Frederick said there will be a tent with chairs for any residents who arrive without cars.
This year’s warrant includes the following:
A proposed $6,591,884 operating budget, which is down slightly from last year’s approved figure.
The town’s share of a $12.6 million project to develop a new water source in collaboration with Peterborough. Jaffrey’s contribution of $5.5 million would involve a $3 million bond, $2 million in grants and donations and $500,000 from the town’s water balance.
$1 million for road repairs, financed through a bond.
A two-year collective bargaining agreement for police department employees, estimated to lead to a $30,616 increase in pay and benefits in the first year.
An article, submitted by voter petition, that would switch Jaffrey from the traditional town meeting format to the “SB2,” or official ballot style of voting, in which residents act on all town business at the polls, rather than a meeting.