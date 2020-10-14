SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Syracuse University freshman from Jaffrey has died following a crash Tuesday evening.
Trevor Pierce, 18, was killed in a collision at the intersection of Comstock and Waverly Avenue, according to a letter from Syracuse University Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Marianne Thomson.
"This is an unthinkable loss for Trevor’s family, friends and loved ones and the entire Syracuse University community," Thomson wrote in the letter. "We send our support, thoughts and prayers to everyone grieving and impacted by Trevor’s death."
According to a report by Syracuse.com, Pierce was skateboarding when he was hit by a trolley that transports students from the university. The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Pierce was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Syracuse Police Department was not immediately available for comment.
Thomson said Pierce was pursuing a political philosophy degree and was a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
Pierce graduated from Conant High School in Jaffrey in June. In the fall of 2018, when he was a sophomore, Pierce completed his Eagle Scout service project with Boy Scout Troop 8 by transforming a garden bed at Jaffrey Grade School, where he had attended elementary school, into an outdoor education learning center, a project funded entirely by donations.
“Having gone to JGS this is more than an Eagle Project to me," he said at the time. "It is a way to give back to a school that gave me a great education."