JAFFREY — After the town had to cancel its celebration due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Jaffrey Earth Day committee has created a film for its residents to honor the holiday.
The video — made by Christopher Commander — includes comments from Town Manager John Frederick and Dr. Catherine Owen Koning, environmental scientist and professor at Franklin Pierce University.
Music, poetry readings and speeches from national figures are also in the film.
To watch, visit the Jaffrey Conservation Commission’s YouTube page and click Earth Day 2020.