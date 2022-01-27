JAFFREY — After serving food, hosting live music and showcasing local art for more than 14 years, Sunflowers Cafe & Catering in Jaffrey closed its doors for good last weekend.
A group of Monadnock Region residents gathered Friday and Saturday nights to celebrate the culmination of 17 years of catering for restaurant owner Carolyn Edwards of Fitzwilliam.
“I’m still kind of shell shocked,” Edwards said Monday. “Both nights were just filled with the people I had really gotten to know and love in Jaffrey.”
The story of Sunflowers started in 2005 when Edwards opened the restaurant in Fitzwilliam. She had worked at a publishing company for 22 years but always had a passion for catering that she decided to pursue.
“It’s one of those life moments when you think, ‘What am I going to not regret when I’m 70?’ And that was it, because I loved to cook,” Edwards said.
After three years in Fitzwilliam, Sunflowers moved to 21 Main St. in Jaffrey in 2008. Soon after, on top of serving fresh, American food, the restaurant became a hotspot for local musicians and artists to showcase their talent. Edwards said she wanted to combine food, music and art to make the restaurant “whole.”
Despite being a local favorite in Jaffrey, Sunflowers ran into financial troubles in 2017, Edwards said. She said the restaurant experienced slow business because of the winter. “It left me in pretty bad shape,” she said.
In response, the community rallied to gather financial support for Edwards and her restaurant. That effort was led by Jaffrey Park Theatre CEO and Managing Director Steve Jackson, who started a fundraiser on GoFundMe that raised $8,065 on a $5,000 goal.
“It was the right thing to do for the right person at the right time,” Jackson said Monday, adding that Edwards had catered personal events for him and his wife. Jackson said he knew there was a love for Edwards in the community and that it wasn’t difficult for people to donate to the restaurant.
“It’s a testament to her relationship with the community,” Jackson said. “She was so beloved.”
Longtime customer Charlie Palmer of Jaffrey said he’ll miss Sunflowers — and Edwards.
“Sunflowers was classified as the keystone of downtown Jaffrey,” he said. “It was the bright spot. People came because of Carolyn and her wonderful reception and food.”
“We adored Carolyn Edwards and the restaurant itself,” said Janet Grant of Jaffrey, another longtime customer. “Carolyn always had a lovely, beautiful exhibition of local art from local artists, and the music was always wonderful.”
After retiring from the restaurant, Edwards, 76, said she plans to continue catering but also intends to continue creating art, another one of her passions.
“You can’t be an artist unless you’re practicing, and I haven’t had time to do it for several years now,” Edwards said.
Kork Little, a Jaffrey resident who owns the property, said the building will likely undergo renovations. She added that another restaurant intends to open at the location, though she did not have specific details for the potential future tenant’s plans.
Edwards said she hopes whoever moves into the building will take up her legacy.
“This location has been a spot for good food for a long time,” she said, “and hopefully that will continue.”