JAFFREY — Jake Seaburg, the 23-year-old Massachusetts man who was stabbed to death in Jaffrey Saturday morning, was a "sweet and caring" young man who worked hard to support his family, his older sister said Sunday.
"He’s amazing," said Nicole Letourneau, 28, of Jaffrey. "He looked at himself as invincible. Nothing could take him down. He’s a true Seaburg, and he’s tough, he’s strong. He’d give the shirt off of his back for anyone. He loved making new friends. He would be there in a heartbeat to protect you and stick up for you. And he’s just so hard-working."
Authorities from the N.H. Attorney General's Office, State Police and Jaffrey Police Department continue to investigate Seaburg's death, which was ruled a homicide caused by a stab wound to the chest. He was stabbed early Saturday morning at a home on Peterborough Street, officials said.
Kate Giaquinto, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said Sunday afternoon that she could not comment on whether officials had identified any suspects, or arrested anyone in connection with Seaburg's death, citing the ongoing investigation. A news release from the AG's office Saturday evening said "all relevant parties to the incident have been identified, and there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public."
The AG's office said it would release more information as it becomes available. Letourneau said Sunday that her family was still waiting to learn what led to her brother's killing.
"I really don’t know much. They haven’t told us anything," she said. "So right now, we want everyone to know how kind-hearted my brother was, and it’s unfortunate that his life was taken too soon. He had a lot of life and love to give."
Seaburg, his sister, and 26-year-old brother Ryan were born in Concord, Mass., Letourneau said, but the family moved to Rindge about 20 years ago. Jake Seaburg started at Conant High School in Jaffrey before moving about six years ago to Westfield, N.Y., with his parents John and Lynne Seaburg be with Lynne's mother.
They moved to Acton, Mass. about three years ago, where Jake lived with his parents, Letourneau said.
"He enjoyed hanging out at home and being with my parents," she said. "My dad got a head injury two years ago, and it’s been very difficult. So, he really stepped up to help support my parents financially."
With John Seaburg unable to work due to his injury, Jake and his mother, who works as a waitress, provided for the family, Letourneau said. Jake Seaburg operated a loader for Onyx Corp., a trucking, excavation and landscape construction company, in Leominster, Mass., she said.
Seaburg was thinking about moving back to Jaffrey, his sister said, and he was in town this weekend visiting friends from Conant High School, which he did regularly.
"He would stay home during the week while he worked, and then would come up on the weekend," Letourneau said.
In addition to spending time with his parents and friends, Jake Seaburg loved seeing his nieces and nephews, said Letourneau, who has four young children.
"He always grew up telling me that he couldn’t wait to have his own family, and kids," she said. "Once he found out that he was going to be an uncle, he loved every moment of it. He took it as an honor."
Seaburg was a champion wrestler at his high school in New York, his sister said, and he also grew up playing football for the Monadnock Mountaineers youth football team.
"He recently grew a love for collecting football cards," Letourneau said. "He joined a group; it was kind of like this huge brotherly friendship where they all collected football cards and traded. He really loved that, and he did that in his free time, and hung out with his friends when he could."
And as the Seaburg family awaits more details in Jake's death, Letourneau said she urges everyone to "hug your loved ones and never take life for granted."
* Jake Seaburg's cousin Jessica Seaburg has started a GoFundMe page to help the family "with funeral expenses and the financial burden in the wake of his sudden death." To donate, visit www.gofundme.com and search "In loving memory of Jake Seaburg."