After three years of COVID and bad weather, the Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day parade made its comeback on Saturday.
The festivities, managed and produced by The Park Theatre, made their way east on Main Street shortly after 2 p.m., ending in downtown Jaffrey.
Steve Jackson, CEO and managing director of The Park Theatre, said residents from Massachusetts and Vermont were excited to make the drive into Jaffrey for the revival of the annual event.
Jackson said he thinks people make their way to southern New Hampshire for the parade because Jaffrey is the only town of its size in the state that hosts its own parade.
“I know a good parade can bring anyone out, even in bad weather, because it’s a wonderful community event,” he said.
More than 30 different groups marched in the parade, which consisted of local marching bands, Irish step dancers and military marchers.
Jackson said canceling last minute in 2022 due to snow and ice was sad because many people were looking forward to returning to the celebration. He said it’s the spirit of camaraderie, getting together with family and friends and meeting new people that makes people want to come back year after year.
Jackson added that he’s already looking forward to presenting the community with a fourth annual parade next year.
The parade is part of a bigger celebration of Shamrock Fest, a weeklong series of events in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day. This year’s Shamrock Fest will also feature live concerts, film viewings, a comedy night and Irish whiskey sampling. More information can be found at www.theparktheatre.org/shamrock-fest.
The event first began in 2018 by a small group led by Ken Hampsey, a real estate agent and former board member of The Park Theatre.
Organizing all of the bands and floats takes about a year, Jackson said, and without Hampsey the parade would not go on.
Jackson hopes the people who made the drive to Jaffrey for the event really got a taste of the town.
“We have a beautiful little historic town,” he said. “Many times when we had the other parades, people did get to know Jaffrey a little better and I think that’s just a perfect thing to happen.”
