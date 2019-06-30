JAFFREY — After construction of the much-anticipated Park Theatre began in January, the performing arts center is on track to open in late spring next year, according to CEO and Managing Director Steve Jackson.
The $3 million center on Main Street will host live performances and other multimedia and event features, according to Jackson.
The structural steel is already in, he said, and crews from Hutter Construction are starting to pour in the floors for the two-theater complex.
And next month, Jackson noted, the walls should be going up.
"The building is speaking for itself in terms of the progress that's been made since [January]," Jackson told The Sentinel Friday. "Now people can see the shape of it."
Beyond the two theater halls — one of which will seat about 360 and the other about 120, according to Jackson — he said a film production and sound studio will also be housed in the building.
He added the performance spaces will be versatile, with the larger hall having seats that can be flattened to create a 2,000-square-foot space for dance performances and galas, along with craft and trade shows.
Local schools will have access to all of the facilities, Jackson said.
In addition to local arts, Jackson said national and regional touring musicals and other acts will be coming to town, and HD cinema events like the Royal Shakespeare Opera will be shown on digital projectors in both performance halls.
The original Park Theatre opened in Jaffrey in 1922; it closed in 1976.
In 2006, The Park Theatre Inc. bought the 19 Main St. property with plans to raze the facility and rebuild it. The building was demolished in 2013. Funding for the project has come from individual and foundation donations, New Hampshire tax credits and a loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office.