N.H. House Majority Leader Douglas Ley, a Democrat from Jaffrey, has endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in the 2020 presidential contest, the Klobuchar campaign announced Sunday.
“With so many good candidates, it was hard to decide who to support. However, it became clear Senator Klobuchar’s vision and experience put her a cut above the rest,” Ley said in a news release. “She put forward bold, progressive policies and has an outstanding record of legislative accomplishment that gives me confidence that she can get them passed. I support Senator Klobuchar because she will get things done for the American people in the White House.”
Ley is one of two N.H. House members representing Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury in Cheshire House District 9.
Klobuchar is the senior U.S. senator from Minnesota.