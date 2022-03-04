Residents will have their say on a $27.5 million proposed budget as well as other articles on the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District warrant.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: The $27,530,232 proposed budget represents an approximately 2.8 percent increase over the 2021-22 operating budget. If people vote down the proposal, a $26,988,493 default budget would take effect.
The increase is largely driven by the inflated costs of materials and services, Superintendent Reuben Duncan said at the district’s deliberative session last month.
If all articles — including the operating budget — are approved at the polls, it would mean a $428 tax increase per $100,000 of assessed property value for Jaffrey residents and a $184 increase for Rindge residents. However, those tax impacts are estimates that could change in a number of situations, according to the district’s Communications Coordinator Nicholas Handy.
Hot topics: There is one petition article on this year’s warrant, calling for all school materials to be made available in the towns’ public libraries. However, at the deliberative session, voters amended the article to nix the language calling for libraries to house those materials, leaving only a few preamble-like paragraphs describing the importance of education in democracy.
Another article proposes a 15-year lease-to-purchase agreement for $4,471,775 in HVAC replacements and upgrades at Conant High School and Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School, which share a campus in Jaffrey. The article calls for raising $374,586 for the first year’s payment.
The project would also include dehumidifiers, which would help avert mold issues similar to those the district faced last August, when mold found in Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School/Conant High School delayed the start of the school year.
Other warrant articles: Also on the ballot is a two-year contract with the Jaffrey-Rindge Education Association, which calls for raising $455,745 for increases in its first year; a two-year contract with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association, which calls for raising $61,405 for increases in its first year; raising $300,000 through taxation to be placed in the SAU 47 Building Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund; and raising $75,000 through taxation for the Special Education Contingency Fund, which is used for unexpected special education costs.
Contested races: There are four contested races for seats on the Jaffrey-Rindge school board.
Kim AuCoin of Rindge and Alicia Stenerson — who currently serves on the board as a Rindge representative — are vying for a three-year term as an at-large member.
Daisy Hawlk and Justen Nagle have filed for a three-year position representing Jaffrey.
Jonathan Caruana, Paul O’Malley and Anna Taylor are running for a three-year term representing Rindge.
Shauna O’Malley of Rindge and incumbent Robert Schaumann of Jaffrey are running for district moderator.
Voting: On Tuesday, March 8, Jaffrey voters will head to Pratt Auditorium at Conant High School, while Rindge residents will head to the Rindge Memorial School gymnasium. The polls at both locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Since the Jaffrey-Rindge district follows an official-ballot format, voters will act on all warrant articles at the polls.