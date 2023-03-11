Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District voters will consider a budget of $30.4 million, an extension to an existing collective bargaining agreement, and appropriations for a capital reserve fund and the special-education contingency fund.
Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: $30,382,733. If the budget passes, the district would need to raise $21,494,442 in local property taxes, and the estimated tax impact would be an increase of $1.91 per $1,000 of assessed property value for Jaffrey and an increase of $2.12 per $1,000 for Rindge.
This year’s budget proposal is $2,389,653, or 8.54 percent, over the current year’s budget, according to documents from the district.
A default budget of $29,798,761 would go into effect if voters reject the budget at the polls.
Also on the warrant: This year’s warrant also includes a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association. It modifies the final year of the existing agreement and extends the contract for two years. The new bargaining agreement calls for estimated salary and benefit increases of $123,972 next academic year, $195,673 the following year and $202,113 in the 2025-26 school year.
If voters reject the bargaining agreement, a separate article asks them to allow the school district to hold a special meeting to address cost items in the contract.
The other two articles are requests to appropriate money to a pair of funds. The first is $400,000, to be raised through taxation, for the Building Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund for repair and reconstruction of real estate, buildings and capital equipment. The second requests up to $150,000 for the Special Education Contingency Fund, which holds money for unanticipated special-education costs. The $150,000 the district is requesting would come from any fund balance available at the end of the current school year.
Contested races: Rindge residents Christopher Ratcliffe and Patrick Romanelli are running for a two-year term on the school board.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14. Jaffrey voters can go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pratt Auditorium at Conant High School. Rindge voters can go to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rindge Memorial School gymnasium. Since the Jaffrey-Rindge school district follows an official-ballot format for its annual meeting, voters will consider all warrant articles at the polls.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.