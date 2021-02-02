RINDGE — Voters in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will get a chance to weigh in on this year’s warrant, which includes a $26.8 million proposed operating budget and an article to raise $500,000 for ongoing maintenance work, at Wednesday’s deliberative session.
The meeting, when residents can amend articles before voting them up or down at the polls in March, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Rindge Memorial School gymnasium. Seating will be set up to ensure social distancing, and the district is asking anyone who attends the session to wear a mask.
Anyone can watch the meeting via Zoom, but residents must attend the in-person meeting to participate and vote on any proposed amendments.
Along with the $26,768,736 budget proposal, which is a 2.1 percent increase over the current year’s operating budget, voters will consider three additional articles, all of which the school board has recommended by a vote of 7-0.
The biggest-ticket request, aside from the budget, asks voters whether the district should raise $500,000 for its Building Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund. The money, which would come from unused funds at the end of the year and not additional tax dollars, would go primarily toward parking lot repairs within the district, according to a presentation from the Jan. 14 budget hearing.
This year’s warrant also includes an article asking voters whether the district should raise $25,000 for the Special Education Contingency Fund. As with the maintenance fund, this money would come from unused funds at the end of the fiscal year, and the article would have no additional tax impact.
District residents will vote on the warrant articles March 9.
To access the meeting via Zoom, visit zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID 932 7044 1372 and password 639351, or dial (669) 900 6833 on a telephone and enter the same meeting ID.