RINDGE — The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District’s deliberative session drew an engaged crowd Wednesday night, when the hot topics included a proposed operating budget with an increased tax impact and public accessibility of instructional materials used in schools.
After opening remarks from Superintendent Reuben Duncan, the evening kicked off with a discussion about the district’s proposed $27,530,232 operating budget and $26,988,493 default budget. The budget proposal would mean a $428 tax increase per $100,000 of property value for Jaffrey residents and a $184 increase for Rindge residents.
The increase is largely attributed to inflated costs of materials and services, Duncan explained to the few dozen voters gathered in the Rindge Memorial School gymnasium Wednesday. In particular, the costs of special education services — which the district is legally obligated to provide and include out-of-district placement tuition and transportation — are up significantly, expected to come in at just over $1 million next year, Duncan said.
Kevin Chamberlain of Jaffrey proposed reducing the operating budget to match the default budget, pointing to a decrease in student enrollment and an increase in staffing.
“I’ve been a taxpayer in the town of Jaffrey for over 40 years,” said Chamberlain, who is a Jaffrey selectboard member. “And I cannot remember a time when neither Jaffrey or Rindge was faced with an increase of this magnitude to our tax bill.”
But others argued that the proposed budget would be stretched thin as is and a greater teacher-to-student ratio is necessary.
Alison Heon, a Rindge resident and math specialist at Rindge Memorial School, said that while there may be fewer students in some classrooms, some students need more individual and small-group time with educators, especially students with social-emotional challenges, she said.
Others pointed out that by making the operating budget identical to the default budget, they would be robbing voters of a choice at the polls. If residents prefer the default budget, they can vote down the operating budget at the polls in March.
Ultimately, the amendment was put to a ballot vote and defeated 72-24. The budget proposal will appear on the ballot as written.
If the article were to fail at the polls and the default budget implemented, the district would have to eliminate six or seven positions, which could be a combination of teachers and administrators, Duncan told The Sentinel after the meeting.
Another article that garnered significant discussion proposed making instructional materials more easily accessible to the public.
The petition article, signed by 31 people, calls for all materials used in schools — including textbooks, printed and digital material, and professional training material provided to teachers, administrators and staff — to be made available in all public libraries in the district’s member towns. The article argues that parents and legal guardians, in conjunction with school officials, are primarily responsible for “guiding the education of children and overseeing what is being taught in our schools,” and taxpayers have a right to know how their education tax dollars are being spent.
The school board voted unanimously against recommending the article.
The article — which is advisory in nature, according to Gordon Graham, the district’s attorney — also proposes allocating $200 to publicize the materials’ availability. Nearly identical articles are appearing on multiple school district warrants throughout the state, including in the ConVal School District and Fall Mountain Regional School District.
Jim Qualey of Rindge supported the article, saying it promotes transparency.
“There’s no question in my mind that the education of the children of the community is one of the most important functions that we perform as a society,” said Qualey, a Republican state representative for Cheshire District 11. “… And every one of us — parents, residents, taxpayers, whatever — have a vital interest in knowing how that education is being conducted.”
Roberta Oeser of Rindge also signed the petition and voiced her support.
“This is all about transparency,” she said, “and making sure parents in this district know what’s being taught in their schools.”
Joseph Fortier used his time at the microphone to describe the burden the article would place on educators, who often adjust their lessons on the fly, sometimes choosing to use certain materials at the last minute to suit the needs of their students.
“And you would be taking that away for the convenience of your surveillance of what we’re doing,” said Fortier, a Rindge resident and paraprofessional at Conant High School and Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School.
Fortier also said there are already mechanisms in place for the public to review the materials being used in schools.
After concluding his remarks, Fortier received applause, with several meeting attendees rising to a standing ovation.
The article’s call to action is preceded by five paragraphs describing the important role education plays in a democracy and the public’s right to know what is being taught in schools.
In an amendment, Kevin Swift of Jaffrey proposed keeping the first few paragraphs of the article, while eliminating the rest, effectively nixing its call to require all materials used in school to be available in the towns’ libraries.
The amendment passed easily in a voice vote.
Also on tap for the ballot in March is a 15-year lease-to-purchase agreement for $4,471,775 in HVAC replacements and upgrades at Conant High School and Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School, which share a campus in Jaffrey. The article calls for raising $374,586 for the first year’s payment.
After being used at full blast as the district has focused on ensuring clean air is filtered into school buildings during the pandemic, the equipment is nearing the end of its useful life, said school board member John McCarthy of Jaffrey. And if the HVAC system fails suddenly, it could mean closing a school for at least several days, he said.
The project would also include dehumidifiers, which would help avoid mold issues similar to those the district faced last August, when mold found in Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School/Conant High School delayed the start of the school year.
Other articles set to appear on the ballot include a two-year contract with the Jaffrey-Rindge Education Association, which calls for raising $455,745 in its first year; a two-year contract with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association, which calls for raising $61,405 in its first year; raising $300,000 through taxation to be placed in the SAU 47 Building Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund; and raising $75,000 through taxation for the Special Education Contingency Fund, which is used for unexpected special education costs.
The polls will be open March 8, when Rindge residents can head to the Rindge Memorial School gymnasium to cast their ballots while Jaffrey voters head to Pratt Auditorium at Conant High School.