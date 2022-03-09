Voters in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District rejected a $27.5 million budget proposal on Tuesday and voted out an incumbent school board member while also approving the rest of the district’s warrant.
The $27,530,232 budget failed by a vote of 937-709. Now, the district’s $26,988,493 default budget is set to take effect. Superintendent Reuben Duncan told The Sentinel previously that the default budget would lead to the district’s needing to eliminate the equivalent of six or seven positions, which could be a combination of teachers and administrators or programming.
Aside from the budget, the rest of the district’s warrant passed, including the following:
A two-year contract with the Jaffrey-Rindge Education Association, which calls for raising $455,745 for increases in its first year. The contract passed 859-795.
A two-year contract with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association, which calls for raising $61,405 for increases in its first year. The contract passed 886-725.
A 15-year lease-to-purchase agreement for $4,471,775 in HVAC replacements and upgrades at Conant High School and Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School, which share a campus in Jaffrey. The article calls for raising $374,586 for the first year’s payment on the project, which also includes dehumidifiers to help avert mold issues similar to those the district faced last August, when mold found in Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School/Conant High School delayed the start of the school year. The article passed 826-789.
An article raising $300,000 through taxation to be placed in the SAU 47 Building Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund, which passed 888-737, and another raising $75,000 through taxation for the Special Education Contingency Fund, which is used for unexpected special education costs, which voters approved 876-754.
Jaffrey-Rindge voters also approved, by a vote of 940-653, a petition warrant article that, as originally written, called for all school materials to be made available in the towns’ public libraries. However, at the deliberative session, voters amended the article to nix the language calling for libraries to house those materials, leaving only a few preamble-like paragraphs describing the importance of education in democracy.
And in a trio of contested races for school district positions, one current board member, Alicia Stenerson of Rindge, lost the race for a three-year term in an at-large seat to Kim AuCoin of Rindge, 799-709. In Jaffrey, Daisy Hawlk beat Justen Nagle 330-216 for a three-year term. And in Rindge, Paul O’Malley won a three-year seat on the board with 504 votes, besting Anna Taylor with 286 and Jonathan Caruana with 79.
Incumbent Moderator Robert Schaumann of Jaffrey kept his seat for another one-year term, defeating Shauna O’Malley of Rindge 736-713.