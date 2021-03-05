Voters in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will select two school board members Tuesday, and weigh in on the district’s $26.8 million budget proposal.
Here’s a look at the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The district’s $26,768,736 budget proposal is a $551,403, or 2.1 percent, increase over the current year’s $26,217,333 operating budget. If voters reject the proposed budget, a default budget of $27,142,266 will take effect.
Other warrant articles:
Adding $500,000 to the district’s building maintenance capital reserve fund, and $25,000 to the special education contingency fund, using any money from the district’s available fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year.
Contested races: Three Jaffrey residents — Christine Pressman, Bonnie Mitchell and Eva Torontali — are seeking a three-year term on the seven-member Jaffrey-Rindge School Board. No one filed to run for a three-year term representing Rindge, but two town residents, Lisa Wiley and Shawn Marsh Sr., are running write-in campaigns for the seat, according to school board secretary Nick Handy.
Voting: Jaffrey residents will vote at the polls in the Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School gymnasium, while Rindge residents will vote in the Rindge Memorial School gym. Polls in both towns will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.