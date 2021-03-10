Voters in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District on Tuesday approved the entire warrant, including a $26.8 million operating budget, and elected two new school board members.
The budget — which marks a $551,403, or 2.1 percent, increase over the current year’s $26,217,333 budget — passed 1,150-372.
Voters also approved articles that will add up to $500,000 to the district’s building maintenance capital reserve fund and $25,000 to the special education contingency fund, using any money from the district’s available fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year. Those measures passed 1,080-467 and 1,133-413, respectively.
An article that authorizes the district to retain unused funds at the end of the fiscal year, up to 5 percent of the district’s total property assessment value, also passed 1,111-384.
In Jaffrey, Christine Pressman won a three-year seat on the school board with 207 votes. Her competitors, Bonnie Mitchell and Eva Torontali, earned 123 and 47 votes, respectively.
No one filed to run for the open school board seat in Rindge, but Lisa Wiley got 168 write-in votes, giving her the three-year seat over another write-in candidate, Shawn Marsh Sr., who received 120 votes.
Incumbent Moderator Robert Schaumann won another one-year term with 1,119 votes.