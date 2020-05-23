JAFFREY — With the COVID-19 outbreak in mind, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will hold a socially distanced graduation ceremony next month.
The ceremony — the details of which were outlined in a letter sent to parents and students from Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and Conant High School Principal Brett Blanchard on Thursday — will be held June 12 at 7 p.m. at the Silver Ranch Airpark in Jaffrey.
"While it has taken more work, by more people, than any event I can remember, we believe it is the ceremony our senior class deserves," Blanchard said in the letter.
Though the ceremony will have the same order of events as a typical graduation, there will be some differences to ensure the health and safety of students, parents and staff.
The district is providing face masks in orange and black, a nod to the school's colors, for the graduates to wear throughout the ceremony. Students will remove the masks only after receiving their diplomas on stage, for a photo opportunity before returning to their seats.
Seats for the graduates will also be spaced six feet apart, the letter says.
For the ceremony itself, the podium will be disinfected between each speaker, and attendees of the graduation will have their temperatures checked upon arrival.
The letter also notes a livestream of the ceremony will be set up for those who wish to watch from home.
For more details on the ceremony, visit the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District's website at sau47.org.