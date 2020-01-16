JAFFREY — The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will hold a public hearing on its proposed 2020-21 operating budget Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Conant High School.
In addition to the proposed budget of $26,217,333, this year’s warrant includes a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association; a proposal to put $100,000 into the building maintenance capital reserve fund; and a $200,000 project to increase and maintain parking and drainage at the district’s four schools, paid for with surplus funds.
The proposed budget would represent an increase of $801,014, or 3.2 percent, over the budget voters approved last year.
Including all warrant articles, proposed spending for the next school year is $26,600,018 — $485,190, or 1.9 percent, over appropriations for the current year.
The estimated tax impact of passing all warrant articles this year would be increases of about $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value in Jaffrey and $0.70 in Rindge, according to a budget presentation the school district posted online Wednesday.
The school district’s deliberative session, where voters can propose amendments, is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Rindge Memorial School. Voters will have their final say on the articles at the polls Tuesday, March 10.